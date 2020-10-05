On this day in LaLiga history – 5 October

Another look back at some classic goals, players and moments from this week in LaLiga history…

5th October: Eden Hazard shows his class with first LaLiga goal (2019)

Fede Valverde’s tenacity and athleticism opened up the chance but Eden Hazard’s awareness and technical ability were key as the Belgian scored his first goal for Real Madrid in a 4-2 victory over Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu on 5 October 2019.

The well-placed lob over visiting goalkeeper Rui Silva was Hazard’s first goal in LaLiga following his big money arrival from Chelsea the previous summer, and the Madrid faithful were excited both for their new galactico and for themselves. “We hope it is the first of many,” said his coach Zinedine Zidane afterwards.

Injuries and form issues have so far stopped that from happening, although the Belgium international did make a useful contribution with assists against Eibar and Valencia as Zidane’s side clinched the 2019/20 LaLiga Santander title.

Madrid fans will be hoping he can hit the ground running now in the new campaign and soon find the net again.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.