5.10.2020

Luca Zidane leaves Real Madrid for Rayo Vallecano

AFP
Luca Zidane leaves Real Madrid for Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid have loaned manager's son Luca Zidane to second-division Rayo Vallecano. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Luca Zidane, the goalkeeper son of Real Madrid coach Zinedine, on Monday signed a two-year deal with Rayo Vallecano, the Spanish second division club announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old was at the end of his contract with Madrid, who loaned him out to Racing Santander last season.

Luca Zidane is one of Zinedine’s four sons, and spent 16 years at Madrid, coming through from the youth teams through to the first team, with whom he played just two games, in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

At Rayo Vallecano — based in the southern Madrid suburbs — Luca Zidane, who won the European Under-17 championships in 2015 with France, will be in competition with Macedonian Stole Dimitrievski and Miguel Angel Morro.

