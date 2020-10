“Lazio have acquired the rights of player Mohamed Fares from SPAL,” the club said in a statement.

The transfer is reported to be worth in the region of eight million euros ($9.3 million).

The 24-year-old French-born player played for five seasons with Hellas Verona before joining SPAL in 2018.

He suffered a knee injury last year and was sidelined for several months. SPAL were relegated from Serie A last season.