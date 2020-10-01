world soccer 1.10.2020 10:21 am

Neymar avoids sanction after alleged racism, homophobia

Neymar avoids sanction after alleged racism, homophobia

Marseille's Spanish defender Alvara Gonzalez argues with Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (L) during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille (OM) at the Parc de Princes stadium in Paris on September 13, 2020. - Neymar said he "acted like a fool" following his red card against Marseille but called on football officials to do more to combat discrimination after accusing Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez of racism. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

The world’s most expensive player was accused of making the remarks towards Marseille’s Japan right-back Hiroki Sakai and Gonzalez.

Paris Saint-German’s Neymar and Marseille’s Alvaro Gonzalez have avoided punishment after allegedly making racist and homophobic remarks in the meeting between the sides earlier this month, the French league (LFP) announced on Wednesday.

The Brazil attacker claimed the Spanish centre-back had called him a “monkey”.

“The disciplinary commission states that it does not have sufficient proof to allow it to establish the substance of the facts concerning discriminatory language,” the LFP said.

Marseille’s victory at Parc des Princes on September 13 was marred by an injury-time scuffle which saw five players red-carded.

Neymar was sent off for slapping Gonzalez on the back of the head and was given a two-match ban for the incident.

Last week, PSG’s Angel Di Maria received a four-match ban for spitting during the fixture.

