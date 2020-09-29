world soccer 29.9.2020 10:30 pm

Liverpool’s Thiago tests positive for Covid-19

AFP
Liverpool’s Thiago tests positive for Covid-19

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (L) greets Liverpool's Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara after winning the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP)

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League champions confirmed on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who joined from Bayern Munich this month, missed Monday’s 3-1 win over Arsenal and will now self-isolate.

“Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time.”

The Spanish international will miss another clash with Arsenal in the League Cup on Thursday aswell as  Sunday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa, but could be available for the Merseyside derby at Everton on October 17.

On Monday, the Premier League announced 10 players or staff had tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week, the highest number of infections since mass testing began in May.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump, Biden to go head to head in first presidential debate

Business News Lockdown ‘distorted’ unemployment figures, actually at 42%

Business News Big increase in chicken prices expected

Investigation Timeshare still in turmoil

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 903 new cases identified, Ministerial Advisory Committee not ‘disbanded’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition