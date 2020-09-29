world soccer 29.9.2020 08:00 am

On This in LaLiga history – 29 September

Khaya Ndubane
On This in LaLiga history – 29 September

Thierry Henry

Early season troubles had seen Barcelona drop points against Racing Santander and Osasuna, but Frank Rijkaard’s team roared back into form with a 4-1 away win at Levante on 29 September.

Another look back at some classic goals, players and moments from this week in LaLiga history…

29 September: Thierry Henry opens his Barcelona account with a hat-trick (2007)

Early season troubles had seen Barcelona drop points against Racing Santander and Osasuna, but Frank Rijkaard’s team roared back into form with a 4-1 away win at Levante on 29 September.

The star was Thierry Henry, who scored his first three LaLiga goals since arriving from Arsenal.

The Frenchman’s first was a poacher’s effort from close range, the second a characteristic curler inside the far post, and the third smashed home from inside the penalty box. A young Lionel Messi then put the cherry on top with a super solo goal, as the blaugrana went top of the early LaLiga Santander standings.

Henry went on to score a total of 35 goals in 80 LaLiga games across three seasons at the Camp Nou, winning two LaLiga titles.

He then joined MLS team New York Red Bulls and is currently coach of Canadian side Montreal Impact.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition