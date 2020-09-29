On This in LaLiga history – 29 September

Another look back at some classic goals, players and moments from this week in LaLiga history…

29 September: Thierry Henry opens his Barcelona account with a hat-trick (2007)

Early season troubles had seen Barcelona drop points against Racing Santander and Osasuna, but Frank Rijkaard’s team roared back into form with a 4-1 away win at Levante on 29 September.

The star was Thierry Henry, who scored his first three LaLiga goals since arriving from Arsenal.

The Frenchman’s first was a poacher’s effort from close range, the second a characteristic curler inside the far post, and the third smashed home from inside the penalty box. A young Lionel Messi then put the cherry on top with a super solo goal, as the blaugrana went top of the early LaLiga Santander standings.

Henry went on to score a total of 35 goals in 80 LaLiga games across three seasons at the Camp Nou, winning two LaLiga titles.

He then joined MLS team New York Red Bulls and is currently coach of Canadian side Montreal Impact.

