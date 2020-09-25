Zidane’s son to play in South Africa? 

One of the South African representatives in the tournament for next season are likely to meet Casablanca should they proceed to the later stages of the competition.

The news of Enzo joining Casablanca were confirmed by his agent, former Brazil star, Roberto Carlos his week. While Enzo is a big signing for Casablanca in name, he is expected to work hard for his place in Juan Carlos Garrido’s team.

Enzo has played under his father at Real Madrid where he made his debut in a Copa Del Rey match against Cultural Leonesa back in 2016. But a lack of regular game time so him leave Santiago Bernabeu and joining Deportivo Alaves, but he didn’t stay long there and moved to the Swiss top-flight side, Lausanne-Sport. He has also had a stint in Portugal before the 25-year-old moved to Casablanca.

