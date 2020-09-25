For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Zidane’s son to play in South Africa?
South African football fans stand to watch live Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane’s eldest son, Enzo Zidane. This after Enzo signed with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca who are regular Caf Champions League campaigners and likely opponent for Mamelodi Sundowns or Kaizer Chiefs in next season’s campaign.
One of the South African representatives in the tournament for next season are likely to meet Casablanca should they proceed to the later stages of the competition.
The news of Enzo joining Casablanca were confirmed by his agent, former Brazil star, Roberto Carlos his week. While Enzo is a big signing for Casablanca in name, he is expected to work hard for his place in Juan Carlos Garrido’s team.
Enzo has played under his father at Real Madrid where he made his debut in a Copa Del Rey match against Cultural Leonesa back in 2016. But a lack of regular game time so him leave Santiago Bernabeu and joining Deportivo Alaves, but he didn’t stay long there and moved to the Swiss top-flight side, Lausanne-Sport. He has also had a stint in Portugal before the 25-year-old moved to Casablanca.
