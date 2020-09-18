world soccer 18.9.2020 10:10 am

Juve parting with Higuain to cost 18.3 mn euros

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 15, 2020, Juventus' forward Gonzalo Higuain from Argentina celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Sassuolo vs Juventus Turin played behind closed doors at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia. - Higuain has arrived in Florida to complete his move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, club officials confirmed on September 11, 2020. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

Serie A champions Juventus confirmed on Thursday they had terminated Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain’s contract by mutual consent.

The former Real Madrid and Napoli forward is reportedly set to join David Beckham’s Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami.

Shortly before Juventus announced the termination of Higuain’s contract, Inter Miami coach Diego Alonso told reporters in the United States the player was Florida-bound.

“Gonzalo is finalising negotiations with the club and we hope this week to give the big news that he’s our player,” Alonso said.

Juve, meanwhile, were left counting the cost.

“This operation generates a negative economic effect of approximately 18.3 million euros on the 2019/2020 financial year due to the residual value write-down of the registration rights of the player,” the club said in a statement.

Juventus paid the 90 million euros ($106 million) release clause to sign Higuain from Napoli in 2016, and he had unsuccessful loans at AC Milan and Chelsea before returning to Turin last season.

But the 32-year-old was immediately told by new Juve coach Andrea Pirlo he was no longer part of the nine-time Serie A champions’ plans.

“He was a great champion, a great player but the cycle is over,” said Pirlo on his arrival in Turin.

“We looked each other in the eyes, we talked and we made this decision.

“I admire him a lot, but we have decided that the paths will separate.”

