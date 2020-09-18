Wolves stunned by second-tier Stoke in League Cup
AFP
Wolverhampton Wanderers' French defender Willy Boly (L) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mexican striker Raul Jimenez (R) react to their defeat after the English League Cup second round football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Stoke City at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on September 17, 2020. - Stoke won the game 1-0.
Championship outfit Stoke dumped Wolves out of the League Cup on Thursday as the Premier League side’s club record signing Fabio Silva had a nightmare debut in a 1-0 defeat.
The 18-year-old, who cost 40 million euros ($47 million £36 million) from Porto despite scoring just three goals for the Portuguese giants, fired a glorious opportunity wide to open the scoring in the second half.
But it was Stoke substitute Jacob Brown who netted the winner four minutes from time to stun a strong Wolves side named by Nuno Espirito Santo.
Burnley edged Sheffield United 5-4 on penalties after the all-Premier League tie ended 1-1.
David McGoldrick’s early strike for the visitors was cancelled out by Matej Vydra midway through the second half.
England international Nick Pope then got down low to save Oli McBurnie’s spot-kick and Burnley were clinical in the shootout, netting all five of their efforts.
Brighton were comprehensive 4-0 winners over Portsmouth with Alexis Mac Allister, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Bernardo and Victor Gyokeres on target.
