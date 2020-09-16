European hero Coman self-isolating amid virus fears, say Bayern

In a statement, Bayern said that France attacker Coman, who scored the only goal in last season’s Champions League final victory over his boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain, tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.

The six-time European champions did not say for how long for the 24-year-old would be in isolation, nor when he would undergo a new test for the virus.

Bayern also did not say whether he would miss the opening fixture of their Bundesliga title defence, against Schalke on Friday evening.