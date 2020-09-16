world soccer 16.9.2020 09:16 am

European hero Coman self-isolating amid virus fears, say Bayern

AFP
European hero Coman self-isolating amid virus fears, say Bayern

Bayern Munich's French defender Kingsley Coman attends the warm-up of the first season training session of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich at the team trainings ground in Munich, southern Germany, on September 11, 2020. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

Kingsley Coman is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone infected with coronavirus, Bayern Munich announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Bayern said that France attacker Coman, who scored the only goal in last season’s Champions League final victory over his boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain, tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.

The six-time European champions did not say for how long for the 24-year-old would be in isolation, nor when he would undergo a new test for the virus.

Bayern also did not say whether he would miss the opening fixture of their Bundesliga title defence, against Schalke on Friday evening.

