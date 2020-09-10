world soccer 10.9.2020 09:59 am

PSG’s Areola joins Fulham on loan

AFP

Paris Saint-Germain’s France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has joined promoted Fulham on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy, the Ligue 1 champions announced on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who has a contract with PSG until 2023, spent last season at Real Madrid behind Belgium number one Thibaut Courtois.

Areola, who lifted the World Cup in 2018, has won three French league titles during his time at the Parc de Princes.

The Cottagers have also signed the likes of Brighton striker Anthony Knockaert and Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina ahead of their return to the Premier League.

They will host Arsenal on Saturday in their first game of the season.

