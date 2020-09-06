local soccer 6.9.2020 11:20 am

Ex-Pirates assistant coach Carnell named Red Bulls interim coach

Khaya Ndubane
Bradley Carnell (Pic NY Red Bulls)

Bradley Carnell has been named interim head coach by the New York Red Bulls, the Major League Soccer club announced on Sunday.

The former Bafana Bafana defender, who joined Red Bulls as an assistant coach in 2017, takes over from Chris Armas who parted ways with the club on Friday.

Carnell’s first match as interim head coach will be on Sunday against the Philadelphia Union at Red Bull Arena.

Carnell, previously served as an assistant coach with the Orlando Pirates and Free State Stars.

As a player, Carnell totaled over 300 professional appearances, mostly in the Bundesliga.

Carnell also played for VfB Stuttgart, Kaizer Chiefs, Borussia Monchengladbach, Karlsruher SC and FC Hansa Rostock before finishing his career back in South Africa with Supersport United.

He also made 42 appearances for South Africa between 1997 and 2010. His international career is highlighted by three starts in the 2002 World Cup.

