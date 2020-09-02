world soccer 2.9.2020 03:23 pm

Italian legend Cannavaro opens up on China ‘abuse’

AFP
Italian legend Cannavaro opens up on China ‘abuse’

Fabio Cannavaro's Guangzhou Evergrande are facing a defensive dilemma. AFP/STR

Fabio Cannavaro admitted Wednesday that he pores over comments online and often sees “accusations and even abuse”, despite taking Guangzhou Evergrande to their eighth Chinese Super League title last season.

The 46-year-old Italian, who captained his country to World Cup glory in 2006, won his first major title as a coach with Evergrande reigning over Chinese football last year.

After eight matches in the coronavirus-delayed new campaign, Evergrande are top of their group and have lost only once.

But the former Real Madrid and Juventus defender has never convinced some in China as a coach and had a failed stint in charge of the national team last year.

Asked if last Sunday’s convincing 4-1 win over Shanghai Shenhua helped silence the doubters, Cannavaro said: “You guys all know that I often read the comments and views online.

“Not for the purpose of killing time, but to know what’s happening around me.

“Although I hear different voices, opinions, accusations and even abuse from reading those comments, I’m the head coach and I will consider what my players should do at a certain time or what strengths they can bring to the team.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Lockdown legacy: What people owe on their rent

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’

Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages

World US police shoot and kill another black man


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition