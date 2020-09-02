Italian legend Cannavaro opens up on China ‘abuse’

The 46-year-old Italian, who captained his country to World Cup glory in 2006, won his first major title as a coach with Evergrande reigning over Chinese football last year.

After eight matches in the coronavirus-delayed new campaign, Evergrande are top of their group and have lost only once.

But the former Real Madrid and Juventus defender has never convinced some in China as a coach and had a failed stint in charge of the national team last year.

Asked if last Sunday’s convincing 4-1 win over Shanghai Shenhua helped silence the doubters, Cannavaro said: “You guys all know that I often read the comments and views online.

“Not for the purpose of killing time, but to know what’s happening around me.

“Although I hear different voices, opinions, accusations and even abuse from reading those comments, I’m the head coach and I will consider what my players should do at a certain time or what strengths they can bring to the team.”