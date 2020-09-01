Banyana trio win silverware in Belarus 

It hasn’t been more than a month for Ramalepe and Mulaudzi since they join the club, but already the duo have earned themselves a winner’s medal at the club, while Mbane joined the team back in April.

Having been introduced into the match during extra-time, Mulaudzi, was one of the players who stepped up to take the penalty and scored to help her side win the match.

Ramalepe started the match at the back for BSUPC, while Mbane was not in the match day squad.

It has been a great start for the South Africans at their new home, having also enjoyed a successful league campaign.

The club is leading the Belarusian Women’s League with 45 points after 15 games, nine points ahead of their closest rivals Minsk a side they claimed victory over in the final of the Cup game.

The club won’t have much time to celebrate as they now shift their focus to the league fixtures.

Next in line for BSUPC is a league encounter against Dnepr Mogiev on 9 September as they will be looking to stretch their lead further in their quest to qualify for the Uefa Women’s Champions League.

