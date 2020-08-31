world soccer 31.8.2020 09:59 am

Ex-Man City keeper Claudio Bravo pens one-year deal with Real Betis

It will be the Chilean’s third spell in Spain having previously played for Real Sociedad for eight years and spending two seasons at Barcelona.

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo signed a one-year deal with Real Betis in Spain on Sunday, the La Liga club announced.

The 37-year-old signed for Man City in 2016 and played in two Premier League title-winning squads.

Betis finished five points above the relegation zone last season with the second-worst defensive record in the league.

They conceded 60 goals in 38 matches; only relegated Real Mallorca (65) leaked more.

