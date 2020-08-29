Percy Tau on target again in Anderlecht draw

Percy Tau made his first start for Anderlecht in their Belgian top flight clash with KV Oostende on Friday, and came up with another goal, as the two teams drew 2-2 at Albertpark.

READ MORE: Bafana midfielder Dean Furman finds a new club.

Percy Tau with another cool finish ???????????? At this rate… He is going to trend EVERY week ???????????????????????? I’m so happy for him yohpic.twitter.com/0OICChkjll — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) August 28, 2020

Tau cut in from the right and played a nice one-two before slotting past Oostende goalkeeper Guillaume Hubert to level the scores at 2-2 in the 55th minute, and that was how it stayed as Anderlecht picked up a third draw in four league matches since the season started.

It was Tau’s second league goal of the season after he also scored on debut, coming off the bench in a 3-1 win over St Truiden.

Tau’s form is good news for Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki, with South Africa set to resumed their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

The 26 year-old is on loan at Anderlecht from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, in what is his third season in Belgian football, having previously played on loan at Union St Gilloise in 2018/19 and Club Brugge in 2019/20.

He is unlikely to get a chance to play in England, because of strict work permit regulations there.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.