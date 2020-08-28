PSL News 28.8.2020 11:11 am

Bafana Bafana midfielder Dean Furman finds a new club

Jonty Mark
Dean Furman. Pic: BackpagePix

Furman has returned to England to start a family and according to the Carlisle head coach, turned down several offers from overseas to join the League Two side.

Dean Furman has signed for English fourth-tier side Carlisle United, the League Two side announced on Friday.

Furman had been without a side after agreeing to terminate his contract with SuperSport United during the COVID-19 lockdown, as he returned to England for the birth of his first child.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder, now 32 years old, has joined Carlisle until the end of the 2020/21 season.

“This one could work out to be an excellent signing for us, and I’m delighted we’ve managed to do it,” Carlisle manager Chris Beech told the club’s official website.

“I was aware of Dean when he moved to Oldham from Rangers years ago. As a young player he made a real impact and subsequently moved into the Championship with Doncaster.

“He’s such an intelligent footballer, with the ability to dictate a game – his retain and regain of the ball is exceptional and he adds leadership and maturity into that area of the pitch, when it’s needed.

“Dean will one hundred percent help to improve our other midfield players through the application of his work, and that’s a huge plus for me. We’ve got some real talent in the building and I’m excited to see that progress.”

“He’s been playing his football in South Africa but had a desire to come back to the UK to raise his family. Whilst there were lucrative offers for him on the table to go abroad again, he’s foregone that to buy into our journey, and he’s another that wants to be successful.

“Dean’s on the older side of players we’ve recruited this summer at 32, with it typically being the young energy we’ve gone for, but nevertheless he’s one that’s in fantastic shape, super fit, and usually tops the stats in terms of distances covered in training, game retains and regains during the time he’s been with us.

“He’s a great pro with a great attitude, and I’m looking forward to him making us even better.”

 

