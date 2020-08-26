PSL News 26.8.2020 11:59 am

Messi to Sundowns? Transfer speculation sparks SA Twitter comedy-fest

Jonty Mark
Lionel Messi, playing against Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018. ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Lionel Messi has asked to leave Barcelona and fans all over the world are humorously claiming he will sign for their club, however unlikely.

The news that Lionel Messi has asked to leave Barcelona has caused a stream of humorous remarks on social media, with clubs that are clearly way out of the global superstar’s price range jumping at the chance to jest about buying the 33 year-old Argentinean.

Absa Premiership side Highlands Park put their own spin on the possible sale by announcing news on Messi, when all they were actually doing was wishing one of their players, Mlungisi Mbunjana a happy birthday.

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe famously paid for Messi and Barcelona to come to South Africa and play Masandawana in 2018 at Soccer City. Yet Messi would surely be outside the purchase power even of one of South Africa’s richest men, if these figures are anything to go by.

Still, this has not stopped some from cheekily suggesting Messi should be brought in to the Tshwane giants, including cricketer Dane Piedt.

 

 

 

