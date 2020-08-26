Messi to Sundowns? Transfer speculation sparks SA Twitter comedy-fest

The news that Lionel Messi has asked to leave Barcelona has caused a stream of humorous remarks on social media, with clubs that are clearly way out of the global superstar’s price range jumping at the chance to jest about buying the 33 year-old Argentinean.

Absa Premiership side Highlands Park put their own spin on the possible sale by announcing news on Messi, when all they were actually doing was wishing one of their players, Mlungisi Mbunjana a happy birthday.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT ON #LionelMessi…. First join us as we celebrate Mlungisi Mbunjana’s Special Day???? Happy Birthday @MbunjanaM8 ???? ???????????? ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????#siyabangenasiyabahlaba pic.twitter.com/BPaBy0mWpK — Highlands Park FC (@HighlandsP_FC) August 26, 2020

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe famously paid for Messi and Barcelona to come to South Africa and play Masandawana in 2018 at Soccer City. Yet Messi would surely be outside the purchase power even of one of South Africa’s richest men, if these figures are anything to go by.

This is Messi's wage package at Barcelona according to Football Leaks: 60.395.769 euro basic yearly wages (£988.000 a week), £9.100.000 per year on image rights, £13.000.000 a year on possible bonuses plus signing on & loyalty fee (£120.000.000 over 5 years). Quite a load. pic.twitter.com/LOaUoogZuq — Kristof Terreur ???????? (@HLNinEngeland) August 25, 2020

Still, this has not stopped some from cheekily suggesting Messi should be brought in to the Tshwane giants, including cricketer Dane Piedt.

If sundowns finally get Messi , I think they will without a doubt win the league next year. — Dane Piedt (@dane_piedt63) August 26, 2020

Only clubs that can afford to pay Messi's salary are PSG, Man City & Sundowns ???????????? — Jay (@JiggaMakoya) August 25, 2020

