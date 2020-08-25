world soccer 25.8.2020 07:44 pm

Conte to remain Inter Milan coach next season

AFP
Conte to remain Inter Milan coach next season

Inter Milan's Italian head coach Antonio Conte will stay at the club next season. Pic: Ina Fassbender / POOL / AFP)

Conte’s first season at Inter saw the team finish second in Serie A and lose the final of the Uefa Europa League to Sevilla.

Antonio Conte will remain as Inter Milan coach next season after a three hour crisis meeting with club president Steven Zhang and management, the Italian team said.

“The club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the club’s project,” Inter Milan said in a statement.

Conte, 51, had hinted that he might quit the Italian team after just one season after Inter lost the Europa League final to Sevilla last week.

“Now we’ll return to Milan, we’ll take a couple of days off. We will try to plan the future of Inter with or without me,” said Conte after the team missed out on claiming a first trophy since 2011.

“I didn’t like some situations.”

Nevertheless his first season in the San Siro was a success as Inter finished second in Serie A just one point behind Juventus who claimed a ninth consecutive Scudetto.

Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was reported to be ready to succeed Conte, who he had also replaced in Turin in 2014.

But a divorce would have proved costly for Inter with Conte’s contract running until 2022 and worth a reported 12 million euros ($14 million) a season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Late Lungu strike hands SuperSport win over Black Leopards 25.8.2020
Erasmus credits teamwork for CT City’s positive results 25.8.2020
Billiat is our best player, says Kaizer Chiefs captain Katsande 25.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Workers left in the lurch as UIF Ters payments suspended

Fitness and Wellness South Africans keen to get back to gyms, bucking global trend

Breaking News Bosasa ‘auction of the decade’ declared unlawful

Business News Financial carnage: Lockdown devastation in numbers

Politics Claims on Ace Magashule ‘fake news’, says ANC


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition