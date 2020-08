Kingsley Coman’s 59th-minute header ensured Bayern triumphed at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon and condemned his boyhood club PSG to defeat in their first-ever final in the competition.

Sunday’s victory for Bayern also means they complete the second treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League titles after first achieving the feat in 2013.

