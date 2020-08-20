Mokotjo makes surprise move to FC Cincinnati

Bafana Bafana midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo has moved across the Atlantic Ocean to the United States of America to join Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati.

The move was confirmed on Thursday by the MLS club, with the 29 year-old a free agent after his contract with English Championship side Brentford FC was not renewed at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The secret’s out!@BafanaBafana international Kamohelo Mokotjo joins the ???? & ????. Welcome, Kamo!#FCCincy | AllForCincy — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) August 20, 2020

“We were always looking for new prospects,” Cincinnati General Manager Gerar Nijkamp said in a video released by the club.

“Kamo is hitting that profile.” Hear from GM Gerard Nijkamp on new signing Kamohelo Mokotjo fitting into the #FCCincy squad. pic.twitter.com/ysajcHwvUX — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) August 20, 2020



Nijkamp and Mokotjo go back a long way, as he was the Technical Director at Dutch side PEC Zwolle when Mokotjo joined, and even further back, Nijkamp worked with SuperSport United’s academy partnership with Feyenoord, the first Dutch side to signed Mokotjo.

“It started at SuperSport in South Africa, I did some work for the Dutch Football Association, and I got to know him in that time also,” added Nijkamp.

“That club had a strong youth academy.”

“He is strong and gifted on the ball, not only in keeping the ball … but he also had an eye for a smart pass and is also gifted in defence, he is aggressive, we also have to see how he will adapt to the MLS.”

It may be a while before Mokotjo gets to play for Cincinnati as while he signed on Thursday he still has to get all his papers in order to emigrate to the US, with the process also delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cincinnati are currently coached by former Dutch international and Manchester United central defender Jaap Stam.