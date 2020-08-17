Kompany hangs up boots to become Anderlecht manager

Kompany joined Anderlecht from Manchester City in 2019 as player-manager and now takes over from Franky Vercauteren, who had been handling coaching duties, in a purely managerial role.

“I want to fully commit to my role as a coach and need 100% of my time and focus for it. That’s why I’m quitting as a football player,” said Kompany, who enjoyed a trophy-laden 11-year spell in England with City.

“Our ambition and our hunger remains the same. I want to stay with the club for at least four seasons and prove that Anderlecht can play a modern style of football, with results.”

Kompany’s first game in charge will come on Sunday as Anderlecht take on Mouscron.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.