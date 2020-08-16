WATCH: Percy Tau scores first goal for Anderlecht

The Bafana Bafana star came on in the 64th minute and scored in the 93rd minute to help Anderlecht beat Sint-Truiden 3-1.

Tau was put through on goals and he spotted the goalkeeper off his line and chipped him, much to the delight of his teammates and the bench.

Watch Tau scores for Anderlecht:

If you missed the goal Mzansi here it is. Percy Tau is an absolute baller ???????? pic.twitter.com/tw365e6rbg — RSA Anderlecht (@rsanderlercht) August 16, 2020

Tau joined Anderlecht on a season-long loan deal from English Premiership side Bright & Hove Albion.

This is his third loan spell in Belgium having spent the 2018/19 season with Royal Union St Gilloise in the Belgian First Division B‚ where he won the Player of the Season award.

Last season he helped Club Brugge to win the league championship.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.