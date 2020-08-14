world soccer 14.8.2020 07:01 am

Infantino believes he is ‘untouchable’, says ex-FIFA chief Blatter

AFP
Infantino believes he is ‘untouchable’, says ex-FIFA chief Blatter

Gianni Infantino (pictured Feburary 2020), in charge of FIFA since 2016, is the subject of an investigation over suspected collusion between him and a Swiss attorney general, who resigned over his handling of a corruption investigation into FIFA. AFP/File/Attila KISBENEDEK

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who is facing a criminal probe in Switzerland, “thinks he is untouchable,” his deposed predecessor Sepp Blatter said on Thursday.

In an interview with AFP, Blatter even called for the opening of an investigation by FIFA’s Ethics Commission.

“Mr Infantino is in a situation where he thinks he is untouchable,” said Blatter.

Infantino, in charge of world football’s governing body since 2016, is the subject of an investigation by the Swiss prosecutor over suspected collusion between him and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, who resigned last month over his handling of a corruption investigation targeting FIFA.

However, Infantino has already insisted he had “nothing to hide”.

In a letter sent to FIFA’s 211 members Infantino said there were no “factual grounds for the opening of a criminal investigation”.

Blatter was banned for eight years, later reduced to six, for an illicit payment of two million Swiss francs ($2.2 million)made to former UEFA president Michel Platini.

The payment was made in 2011, when Blatter was seeking re-election as president, but was related to work carried out by Platini between 1999 and 2002.

On Thursday, Blatter insisted FIFA’s Ethics Commission “should immediately open an investigation and disclose it as they did against me”.

However, he then added that the commission “is not independent” because “Infantino has locked the control bodies and this is very worrying”.

Related Stories
Cricket SA defends its integrity as match-fixing scandal resurfaces 7.8.2020
PSL adopts five substitutions rule 4.8.2020
Infantino to ‘respect’ any ethics committee decision – FIFA 3.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding back at 8am on Friday

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Gigaba and Molefe’s alleged Gupta money scandal and DA court battle

Education All systems go for matric exams! Get your full timetable here

State Capture ‘Mystery’ Zondo witness spills the alleged beans on Brian Molefe

Eish! WATCH: Dad spends hours unlocking bathroom door after kids shut it with ironing board


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 