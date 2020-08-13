Bafana striker Foster joins Zungu’s former club Vitoria Guimaraes

The Bafana Bafana joins the Portuguesa Primeira Liga side on a five-year deal.

Guimaraes confirmed Foster’s signing on their official website on Thursday.

“Vitória Sport Clube, Futebol SAD announces that it has reached an agreement with AS Monaco for the transfer of Lyle Foster, who signs a contract valid for the next five sports seasons,” read the club statement.

Tenham cuidado, ele costuma ter o pé bem quente ???????? Diretamente do Mónaco e nomeado para o Golden Boy 2020, Lyle Foster promete fazer estragos nas redes adversárias ✨ Sabe mais em ➡ https://t.co/7zdqDGhVtz pic.twitter.com/niFFfHjlZD — Vitória Sport Clube (@VitoriaSC1922) August 13, 2020

Guimaraes is the same club that signed Bongani Zungu from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016. Zungu has since moved on to Amiens in France, but the Bafana midfielder is linked with a move to Scottish side Rangers.

Other South Africa players who have played for Guimaraes are Thibang Phethe and Haashim Domingo.

