Bafana striker Foster joins Zungu’s former club Vitoria Guimaraes

Khaya Ndubane

Vitoria Guimaraes have announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates striker Lyle Foster from French club AS Monaco.

The Bafana Bafana joins the Portuguesa Primeira Liga side on a five-year deal.

READ: Bafana star Zungu told he won't play for Amiens again – reports

Guimaraes confirmed Foster’s signing on their official website on Thursday.

“Vitória Sport Clube, Futebol SAD announces that it has reached an agreement with AS Monaco for the transfer of Lyle Foster, who signs a contract valid for the next five sports seasons,” read the club statement.

Guimaraes is the same club that signed Bongani Zungu from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016. Zungu has since moved on to Amiens in France, but the Bafana midfielder is linked with a move to Scottish side Rangers.

Other South Africa players who have played for Guimaraes are Thibang Phethe and Haashim Domingo.

