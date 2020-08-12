Banyana star Kgatlana opens up about Spanish move

local soccer 12.8.2020 12:57 pm

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Thembi Kgatlana

Banyana Banyana’s sensational striker Thembi Kgatlana has opened up about her move to Spanish club SD Eibar Femenino.

The striker joined Eibar last month following a spell with Portuguese-based club  SL Benfica last season.

The 24-year old Banyana striker says she is delighted with the move to the Spanish team and is hoping to make her stay at club fruitful.

“I am grateful to Eibar for opening the doors for me and giving me a chance to be a part of the club. They are an ambitious team, recently just got promoted to play in Liga Ibredrola, I’m very excited for the upcoming season. new slate, new possibilities,” Kgatlana told Phakaaathi.

“It’s a new opportunity with a number of new possibilities for me. I’m looking forward to making an impact at my new club, to learn and grow as a player.”

Since signing her first professional contract with Houston Dash in the US, the Mohlakeng born player has went on to play for Beijing BG Phoenix in China and Benfica in Portugal before signing with Eibar recently.

The former African Women‘s Footballer of the Year has enjoyed a sterling football career since making her Banyana debut in 2014.

She has also represented the country at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, several Cosafa Women’s  tournaments, the 2018 Africa Women’s Championships as well as the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

