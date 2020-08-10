Bafana star Zungu told he won’t play for Amiens again – reports

Bongani Zungu has been reportedly told by Amiens manager Luka Elsner he won’t play again for the club because he’s desperate to quit.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has been linked with a move to Scottish giants Rangers for several weeks, but the deal has yet to be finalised.

The Scottish Sun reports that Zungu has not played a single minute for relegated Amiens in their pre-season games and boss Elsner has no intention of using Zungu while his future remains in the air.

“I have decided to restrict the squad I will work with,” Elsner is quoted as saying.

“So only those whose head is committed to the Amiens project this season will play for me.

“We need only players who are 100 per cent committed to the club and the players who are trying to leave won’t be involved.

“I want players who give everything in training and pre-season.

“The league starts in less than two weeks’ time and I cannot afford to carry players whose futures are not clear.”

Zungu is said to have also attracted interest from clubs in Germany, but Steven Gerrard’s side remain favourites to land the 27-year-old Bafana star.

