world soccer 8.8.2020 09:10 am

‘This defeat is on me,’ says Varane as errors send Real Madrid out

AFP
‘This defeat is on me,’ says Varane as errors send Real Madrid out

'Blame me': Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane (right) reacts after Manchester City's Raheem Sterling opened the scoring. POOL/AFP/PETER POWELL

French defender Raphael Varane insisted on facing up to his two mistakes that helped Manchester City knock his Real Madrid side out of the Champions League on Friday and admitted: “This is on me. I failed.”

City won 2-1 on the night for a 4-2 aggregate victory to reach the quarter-finals where they will face Lyon.

They capitalised on two shocking mistakes by Varane to get their goals, with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scoring either side of a Karim Benzema strike for the visitors in this last 16 second leg, played at an empty Etihad Stadium.

Varane was dispossessed inside the box in the ninth minute allowing Sterling to put City ahead, and his poor headed backpass attempt gifted Jesus another goal midway through the second half.

“I want to stand up because in my eyes, this defeat is on me. I have to take responsibility for it,” admitted Varane.

“I am sad for my team-mates, for their efforts. I have to take my responsibility in the defeat, mistakes cost dearly at this level of competition.”

The 27-year-old French national captain added: “We gave everything on the pitch but sometimes you can fail. Today, I failed, and I have to admit it.”

Related Stories
Mabena the maestro as Celtic reach the Nedbank Cup final 8.8.2020
Former Orlando Pirates forward Morrison joins Yanga SC in Tanzania 8.8.2020
Sarri sacked after Juventus’s Champions League exit 8.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Joburg approves R446m in property rates relief for struggling customers

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Government All PPE contracts will be made public – Mboweni

Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears

Crime Court asked to step in, in case of 12-year-old alcoholic rape survivor


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 