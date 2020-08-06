local soccer 6.8.2020 01:43 pm

Brentford confirm Mokotjo exit

Kamohelo Mokotjo. Pic: Gallo Images)

Mokotjo spent three seasons at Brentford, after securing a Dutch passport, enabling him to realise his dream of playing in England.

English Championship side Brentford, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the English Premier League this season, have confirmed that Bafana Bafana midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo has left the club as a free agent following the end of his contract.

READ MORE: WATCH: Vincent Kompany welcomes Percy Tau to Anderlecht

Mokotjo, now 29, joined the London side in 2017, realising his dream of playing in England after obtaining Dutch citizenship, which got him around the awkward work permit regulations for South African footballers wanting to play in England.

The former SuperSport academy player, who had a successful career in Holland at Feyenoord, Excelsior, PEC Zwolle and FC Twente, was a regular for Brentford in the 2017/18 and 2018/29 seasons, and even managed 25 league appearances this season, in a campaign blighted by injury.

Another injury appears to have kept him out of the latter part of Brentford’s season, as they just missed out on automatic promotion, and then lost this week in the play-off final to Fulham.

“Kamo has been superb for us over three years and now has the opportunity to take on a new challenge,” Frank told the Brentford FC official website.

 

 

