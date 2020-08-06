WATCH: Kompany welcomes Percy Tau to Anderlecht

Phakaaathi TV 6.8.2020 10:30 am

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Percy Tau has joined Belgian side Anderlecht

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau was unveiled as the latest signing by Belgium giants Anderlecht.

Anderlecht captain Vincent Kompany gave a welcome message to Percy Tau after the Belgian giants signed the former Mamelodi Sundowns striker on loan from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tau spent last season on loan at Club Brugge, helping them win the league title, and has now moved to the Brussels-based side. Kompany welcomed the Bafana Bafana forward to the club and wished him well as he joins a third European side on loan since moving to Brighton from coach Pitso Mosimane Sundowns side.

A video posted on Anderlecht’s official Twitter account shows Kompany interacting with Tau and asking him about his experience on his first day at the club. Tau promises Kompany that he will give his all to the club for as long as he is there.

