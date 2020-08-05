Bafana star Percy Tau completes Anderlecht switch

The 26-year-old Bafana Bafana star joins Anderlecht from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Percy is a player who already knows our capital and the league,” sporting director Peter Verbeke told the club’s website.

“He is a creative, technically strong, fast and agile player, he can play in various attacking positions. In addition, he has already demonstrated that he can be efficient and decisive. Due to a lack of preparation, we just have to give him some time to be important for us, but we are of course happy with his added value to our squad.”

Bienvenue au Sporting Percy. ???????? Snel. Technisch sterk. Doelgericht. Un artiste qui travaille dur. pic.twitter.com/v50rjqsvtc — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) August 5, 2020

Tau spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Club Brugge, where he scored three goals and made four assists during the club’s title-winning campaign.

Prior to joining Brugge, Tau had a spell with Union Saint-Gillioise in the Belgian second division, where he won the Player of the Season award.

