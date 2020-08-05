local soccer 5.8.2020 11:01 am

Bafana star Percy Tau completes Anderlecht switch

Khaya Ndubane
Bafana star Percy Tau completes Anderlecht switch

Percy Tau has joined Belgian side Anderlecht

Belgian giants Anderlecht have confirmed the signing of Percy Tau on loan.

The 26-year-old Bafana Bafana star joins Anderlecht from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Percy is a player who already knows our capital and the league,” sporting director Peter Verbeke told the club’s website.

“He is a creative, technically strong, fast and agile player, he can play in various attacking positions. In addition, he has already demonstrated that he can be efficient and decisive. Due to a lack of preparation, we just have to give him some time to be important for us, but we are of course happy with his added value to our squad.”

Tau spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Club Brugge, where he scored three goals and made four assists during the club’s title-winning campaign.

Prior to joining Brugge, Tau had a spell with Union Saint-Gillioise in the Belgian second division, where he won the Player of the Season award.

