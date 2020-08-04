world soccer 4.8.2020 07:00 pm

Pedro bids early farewell to Chelsea after surgery

AFP
Pedro bids early farewell to Chelsea after surgery

Chelsea forward Pedro has played his last game for the club. POOL/AFP/File/PHIL NOBLE

Chelsea forward Pedro has undergone surgery on his shoulder ahead of an expected transfer to Roma, meaning he will not play for the Premier League club again.

The 33-year-old Spain international confirmed on social media his operation had been successful.

He landed awkwardly on his right shoulder when appearing as a substitute in Chelsea’s 2-1 FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal at the weekend.

Pedro will miss Chelsea’s Champions League last-16 second-leg clash at Bayern Munich on Saturday before he leaves Stamford Bridge.

“The surgery went well, I will be back soon,” Pedro posted on Instagram. “It was a pity not to win the FA Cup. Thank you for all your support.”

Chelsea tweeted: “We’re all wishing you a speedy recovery, @_Pedro17_!” in response to his update.

Pedro has spent five years at Chelsea after arriving from Barcelona in 2015, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Related Stories
Aubameyang leads Arsenal to FA Cup triumph 2.8.2020
FA Cup win would be ‘small step’ in Lampard’s plan for Chelsea 1.8.2020
FA Cup final gives Arteta chance to prove Arsenal are going places 31.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News SAB pulls the plug on its R2.5bn investment due to alcohol ban

Crime The case will be ‘resolved’ – Police Minister on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

General Daily news update: Covid-19 recovery rate at 68%, ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba’s life

Government Public Enterprises denies Gordhan had any influence in Eskom pension fund appointment

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 