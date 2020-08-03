world soccer 3.8.2020 06:53 pm

Milner urges Liverpool to stay focused after title triumph

AFP
Milner urges Liverpool to stay focused after title triumph

Liverpool's James Milner kisses the Premier League trophy . POOL/AFP/File/Paul ELLIS

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has warned his team-mates it would be “criminal” for them to lose their focus after one Premier League title triumph.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ended a 30-year wait to be crowned English champions in June.

Form dipped once the title had been secured, with two of the three league defeats they suffered all season coming in their final seven matches, while their 100 percent home record also fell in a draw against Burnley.

The players are currently on a break before pre-season begins but Milner, who won two titles in three years with Manchester City, says they have to be switched on when they return.

“I think it’s getting that balance right. We have to enjoy it because we know how hard it is to win trophies,” the 34-year-old told liverpoolfc.com.

“We’ve been very good to do it but also lucky to win the amount of trophies we have had this year.

“Trent (Alexander-Arnold) thinks it’s absolutely easy, he just turns up and wins trophies every year but I can assure you, with the amount of years I’ve had in my career, it’s not that easy.”

He warned his teammates against letting their standards drop.

“That would be criminal and something we definitely don’t want to look back at,” he said.

“We have a couple of weeks to enjoy this and enjoy being champions and then, as soon as next season starts, it’s down to the fans to carry on enjoying it and enjoy being champions for us.”

Related Stories
Brentford, Fulham clash in high-stakes battle to reach Premier League 3.8.2020
Saudi-backed bid for Newcastle withdrawn as ‘no longer commercially viable’ 31.7.2020
Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year 28.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime The case will be ‘resolved’ – Police Minister on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

General Daily news update: Covid-19 recovery rate at 68%, ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba’s life

Government Public Enterprises denies Gordhan had any influence in Eskom pension fund appointment

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth

Education Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it won’t carry into 2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 