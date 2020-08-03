local soccer 3.8.2020 05:12 pm

Tau prepares for Anderlecht loan deal

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Percy Tau

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau is set to spend another season on loan in Belgium.

According to reports Tau is set to join Belgium giants Anderlecht for a loan spell in the 2020/2021 season.  The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward was spotted in Brussels airport on Monday morning where he was on his way to complete his loan deal to Anderlecht.

Tau was on loan with another Belgium side Club Brugge in the 2019/2020 campaign which expired at the end of June.

The Bafana Bafana forward is still contracted to English side Brighton & Hove Albion which signed him from Mamelodi Sundowns after helping the Absa Premier league side win the Caf Champions league title.

This will be Tau’s third season in Europe playing in Belgium on loan from Brighton. Anderlecht are bitter rivals with Club Brugge which Tau played for last season.

 

