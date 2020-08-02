world soccer 2.8.2020 08:44 am

Porto defeat Benfica to win 17th Portuguese Cup

AFP
Porto defeat Benfica to win 17th Portuguese Cup

FC Porto's Chancel Mbemba celebrates after scoring. AFP/CARLOS COSTA

Congo international Chancel Mbemba scored twice as FC Porto defeated old rivals Benfica 2-1 on Saturday to win the Portuguese Cup for the 17th time.

Mbemba scored both his goals in the second half of the final played behind closed doors in Coimbra.

Victory allowed Porto to complete a league-cup double but they did it the hard way.

Their Colombian winger Luis Dias was sent-off in the 38th minute with coach Sergio Conceicao also receiving a red card five minutes later.

Mbemba headed in the opener from a free-kick two minutes into the second period and repeated the trick from another set piece on the hour mark.

Benfica cut the deficit in the 84th minute from the penalty spot with Carlos Vinicius tucking the ball away.

Benfica’s Jota then saw a shot come back off the post in the last minute.

Related Stories
Porto secure 29th Portuguese league title 16.7.2020
Benfica coach Lage offers resignation as title hopes fade 30.6.2020
Portuguese league returns as Porto suffer surprise defeat 4.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth

Education Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it wont carry into 2021

General Daily news update: Covid-19 deaths top 8,000, former minister’s wife arrested and crime stats

Politics Deputy Finance Minister asked to step down by the ANC’s Integrity Committee

Crime Former minister’s wife has been arrested – reports


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 