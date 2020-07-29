Bafana star Zungu close to Rangers move

According to L’Équipe, Rangers and Amiens have reached an agreement for the transfer of the 27-year-old South African international. The transfer amount is believed to be €4 million (just over R77 million).

“Close to Mallorca last winter‚ Bongani Zungu (27) will leave Ligue 2 Amiens‚” read the report in L’Équipe.

“According to information from the Scotsman‚ confirmed by us‚ the Picard club has reached an agreement with Glasgow Rangers for the transfer of the South African midfielder at €4-million. He is expected to sign with the team led by Steven Gerrard for four years.

“Arriving in Picardy three years ago‚ Zungu had been bought for €2-million from Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.”

The Bafana Bafana star almost joined LaLiga side Mallorca on loan, but the deal fell through on the last day of the January transfer window. It was reported that the move fell through because Amiens could not find the replacement for him.

