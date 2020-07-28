Rangers open personal terms talks with Bafana star Zungu – reports

The Scotsman reports that the Scottish giants have been given the go-ahead to discuss personal terms with Zungu, and are offering him a long-term deal at Ibrox that could potentially run beyond the Bafana Bafana star’s 30th birthday.

The progression into personal talks would suggest that there is now at least a preliminary club-to-club agreement between Rangers and Amiens, reports the newspaper.

It is believed that Steven Gerrard’s side would need to have made an offer in the region of €4 million (around R77 million) in order to persuade his current French employers to sell.

Zungu is still with Amiens, but is said to be extremely excited at the prospect of playing under the tutelage of Liverpool legend Gerrard.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been training with the team but was not part of a friendly match played at the weekend as the club builds up to the start of the 2020/21 season on 22 August.

Zungu, who has 29 caps and four goals for South Africa, played for Mamelodi Sundowns and Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal prior to joining Amiens.

