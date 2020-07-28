local soccer 28.7.2020 10:51 am

Rangers open personal terms talks with Bafana star Zungu – reports

Khaya Ndubane
Rangers open personal terms talks with Bafana star Zungu – reports

Bongani Zungu (Gallo Images)

News coming out of Scotland is that Rangers have stepped closer to finalising a move for Bongani Zungu, after opening contract talks with the Amiens midfielder.

The Scotsman reports that the Scottish giants have been given the go-ahead to discuss personal terms with Zungu, and are offering him a long-term deal at Ibrox that could potentially run beyond the Bafana Bafana star’s 30th birthday.

READ: Nascimento extends Sundowns stay

The progression into personal talks would suggest that there is now at least a preliminary club-to-club agreement between Rangers and Amiens, reports the newspaper.

It is believed that Steven Gerrard’s side would need to have made an offer in the region of €4 million (around R77 million) in order to persuade his current French employers to sell.

Zungu is still with Amiens, but is said to be extremely excited at the prospect of playing under the tutelage of Liverpool legend Gerrard.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been training with the team but was not part of a friendly match played at the weekend as the club builds up to the start of the 2020/21 season on 22 August.

Zungu, who has 29 caps and four goals for South Africa, played for Mamelodi Sundowns and Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal prior to joining Amiens.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘I have been overlooked for Bafana’, claims Patosi 27.7.2020
Bafana legend Fish gets stick for his anti-BLM stance 22.7.2020
SA reacts to Radebe’s Leeds returning to Premier League 19.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Plans to cull thousands of animals in SA’s National Parks

Load Shedding Load shedding looms: Power system is under severe pressure, warns Eskom

Government Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko takes leave of absence amid tender irregularities probe

Business News First-time house buyers flock to 100% bonds as interest rate, prices fall

Society Time for transformation in sport is now, Beast says


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 