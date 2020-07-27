world soccer 27.7.2020 07:07 pm

Mbappe out ‘three weeks’ and doubtful for Atalanta tie

AFP
Kylian Mbappe clutches his right ankle after a foul by Loic Perrin in the French Cup final. AFP/GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT

Kylian Mbappe will be sidelined for “around three weeks” after spraining his ankle in the French Cup final, likely ruling him out of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta on August 12.

The France forward limped off in the first half of Friday’s 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne after a dreadful tackle that resulted in a red card for opposing captain Loic Perrin.

PSG said Tuesday medical imaging had confirmed the initial test results of a sprained right ankle, with Mbappe also sustaining ligament damage.

The club indicated the expected timeline for his return was “around three weeks”, meaning he will miss Friday’s French League Cup final against Lyon.

The diagnosis also leaves Mbappe a huge doubt for PSG’s resumption of their Champions League campaign, although the 21-year-old could be fit to return for the semi-finals if Thomas Tuchel’s side advance.

