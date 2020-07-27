English Premier League 2019/20 – all the winners and losers

Klopp’s cavaliers leave the rest in their wake

Liverpool didn’t just win the English Premier League this season, they sliced, diced, and shredded the rest, finishing 18 points clear of Manchester City in what was very much a one-horse race. Credit has to go to Jurgen Klopp for building far-and-away the best side in the country, with Liverpool building on their narrow miss in the EPL last season to storm to the title, led by Player of the Year Jordan Henderson, with African strikers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in scintillating form, and with Virgil Van Dijk by some distance the EPL’s best defender.

Champions League solace for Solskjaer and Lampard

Manchester United and Chelsea haven’t had the best of seasons by their own high standards, but both can take comfort in having qualified for the 2020/21 Uefa Champions League on the final day of the season. Manchester United won at Leicester to seal third place, while Chelsea wrapped up fourth with a 2-0 win at home to Wolves. United did superbly to make up a 14-point gap to Leicester, with Bruno Fernandes proving a key acquisition in January, while Paul Pogba’s return to fitness after lockdown also helped. United’s’ front three of Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, provided a scintillating sign of things to come for Red Devils fans.

For Chelsea, Lampard can be content with a first season ahead of which he was not allowed to sign any players, while Chelsea also sold superstar Eden Hazard to Real Madrid. Youngsters like Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham performed well, while Christian Pulisic, who Chelsea had already signed before their transfer ban, proved a revelation, especially at the end of the campaign. Olivier Giroud, too, contributed vital goals. With Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner arriving next season, and probably Kai Havertz too, the attacking possibilities look endless for the Blues, though they will need to sort out their defence, if they are to challenge for the title.

Manchester City comfortably wrapped up the other Champions League spot, finishing second in the table, though Pep Guardiola’s side must be disappointed not to have been closer to Liverpool, given the quality at their disposal. With their Champions League ban lifted, expect another assault on the transfer market from City in the off-season. Guardiola’s side also still have a chance of winning this season’s Champions League, of course, with that competition finishing off next month.

Europa League for Leicester and Spurs, Arsenal and Wolves battle for the other spot

It was a disappointing season for Tottenham Hotspur, who surprisingly parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino and appointed Jose Mourinho as their new head coach. Mourinho did manage to get Spurs up to sixth in the table, while not always playing the most attractive of football, and despite only managing a 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace on the final day of the campaign. This is because Wolves lost to Chelsea, meaning they must hope Arsenal lose to Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup final, if they are to claim the last Europa League spot. Arsenal, who finished eighth in the Premier League, will take that spot if they beat Chelsea on Saturday. Wolves, meanwhile, could actually qualify for the Champions League if they can win the Uefa Europa League, which is also played to completion next month.

Leicester will have been devastated, meanwhile, to fall just short of a Champions League spot after being third for so long, but Brendan Rodgers did a fine job with his side, and Jamie Vardy continues to lead the line with aplomb, finishing as the EPL top scorer for the season.

Villa survive, Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich bite the dust

It was a fantastic end to the season for Aston Villa, who scrambled to safety after picking up eight points from their last four games, including home wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal. Jack Grealish was a star for Villa, who may well lose him to a bigger club during the off-season. Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth, who have been a superb addition to the Premier League, finally fell short this season, despite fine wins over Everton and Leicester City in their last four matches. Watford, who at times seem like England’s Chippa United, sacking coaches when they feel like it, looked good to survive after wins over Norwich and Newcastle, but bizarrely fired Nigel Pearson after a 3-1 loss at West Ham, and then got beaten by Man City and Arsenal in any case. Norwich, meanwhile, flopped after an encouraging start to the season, winning just five matches, conceding 75 goals and scoring just 26.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.