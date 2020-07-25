Top five African players of the 2019/20 LaLiga season

Some of the best players in LaLiga history have come from Africa and, once again, many of the league’s stars of 2019/20 hailed from the continent.

There were so many excellent performers this year and the Granada CF duo of Yan Brice Eteki and Ramon Azeez deserve a special mention, while Pape Diop, Samu Chukwueze and others were all standouts as well.

But, here comes a look at the most impressive quintet based on this past season:

Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid)

Thomas Partey has become one of the first names on Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid team sheets. The Ghanaian midfielder took further steps forward this past campaign as he dominated in the centre of the park for the Rojiblancos. Even if he didn’t score as many goals as he has in some other seasons, his efforts in the middle propelled the capital city club to an eighth consecutive top three finish.

Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca)

Although RCD Mallorca were ultimately relegated, the main reason they came so close to avoiding the drop is Iddrisu Baba. The Ghanaian central midfielder, came through the ranks at RCD Mallorca’s academy, played the third-most minutes of all the island team’s players this campaign and was a key cog in their system. His midfield efforts didn’t always show up on the stats sheets, but he absolutely passed the eye test and the 24-year-old looks to have a big career ahead of him.

Youssef En-Nesyri (CD Leganés and Sevilla FC)

Youssef En-Nesyri started the season with CD Leganés and finished it with Sevilla FC, with his performances at Lega so impressive that Sevilla’s renowned sporting director Monchi decided to pay the Moroccan’s release clause in January. The forward netted eight goals in total over the course of the LaLiga season, evenly split with four for CD Leganés and four for Sevilla FC. By finishing the campaign well, those close to his new club are expecting his first full campaign at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán to be an impactful one.

Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid)

There was concern at Real Valladolid last summer when they lost Fernando Calero, one of their starting centre-backs, in the transfer market. But coach Sergio González had a plan and promoted Mohammed Salisu from the club’s academy into the first team. It was a stroke of genius as the 21-year-old Ghanaian was excellent in the Pucela back line, so much so that he has been constantly linked in recent months with a transfer to some of Europe’s top clubs.

Allan Nyom (Getafe CF)

After a very good 2018/19 campaign with CD Leganés, Allan Nyom made the switch to LaLiga Santander’s other southern Madrid side Getafe CF last summer. The Cameroon international fit in straight away in José Bordalás’ system. Versatile enough to play at right-back, on the right wing or even at left-back in the team’s 4-4-2 system, Nyom’s tricky dribbling ability and pure speed saw him cause opposition full-backs problems all season long.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.