Kgatlana joins La Liga side Eibar

Kgatlana recently left Benfica, but has immediately been snapped up by Eibar, who also confirmed the news on their official website on Tuesday.

The 24 year-old, who was named the Confederation of African Football Footballer of the Year for 2018, has also played for Houston Dash in the US and for Beijing BG Phoenix in China.

Eibar won promotion to Spain’s top tier after finishing second in the second division in the 2019/20 campaign, a season that ended early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020/21 campaign is set to kick off on September 5.

Kgatlana, who also won Caf Goal of the Year for 2018, and who starred for Banyana when they played in their first ever Fifa Women’s World Cup last year in France, will join Nigerian internation Charity Adule at Eibar. Adule joined in 2019 and was a part of the team that won promotion to La Liga.

It's official that I will be joining @SDEibar in the Laliga Iberdrola for this season. pic.twitter.com/THHa2oRka8 — Thembi Kgatlana (@Kgatlanathe1st) July 21, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.