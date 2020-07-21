local soccer 21.7.2020 01:52 pm

Kgatlana joins La Liga side Eibar

Jonty Mark
Kgatlana joins La Liga side Eibar

Thembi Kgatlana (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana has confirmed that she will be joining women’s La Liga side SD Eibar for the new season.

Kgatlana recently left Benfica, but has immediately been snapped up by Eibar, who also confirmed the news on their official website on Tuesday.

The 24 year-old, who was named the Confederation of African Football Footballer of the Year for 2018, has also played for Houston Dash in the US and for Beijing BG Phoenix in China.

Eibar won promotion to Spain’s top tier after finishing second in the second division in the 2019/20 campaign, a season that ended early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020/21 campaign is set to kick off on September 5.

Kgatlana, who also won Caf Goal of the Year for 2018, and who starred for Banyana when they played in their first ever Fifa Women’s World Cup last year in France, will join Nigerian internation Charity Adule at Eibar. Adule joined in 2019 and was a part of the team that won promotion to La Liga.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Wolves bolster Europa League bid, Blades blunted by Everton 21.7.2020
PSL season on brink of cancellation 20.7.2020
Lampard hails Chelsea’s ‘character’ after FA Cup semi-final success 20.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Society Virus stops Sassa processing new disability grant applications

Courts Wine farmers launch court action against liquor sales ban

World Is Kanye West’s presidential run real? And is he OK?

Covid-19 Doctor describes life and death decisions in virus-hit EC hospitals

Business News Alcohol could be back on the shelves in 7 weeks


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 