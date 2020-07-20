local soccer 20.7.2020 11:19 am

Ngcongca leaves Sundowns, moves back to Belgium

Anele Ngcongca has left Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca has joined Belgian side KSV Roeselare, after deciding against renewing his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ngcongca’s contract with the Brazilians expired at the end of June and the Bafana Bafana defender, who returned to South Africa in 2016 to join Sundowns, has decided to return to Belgium.

The Gugulethu-born defender is no stranger to Belgian football having played for Racing Genk between 2007 and 2017, making 279 appearances for the Limburgers.

Roeselare announced on Monday that Ngcongca has signed a two-year deal with the club, with an option to be renewed.

“Anele is returning to Belgium by signing a two-season contract with an option on Schiervelde. With his experience, we hope he will be able to contribute to the KSV Roeselare project,” read the club statement.

“We warmly welcome Anele and wish him the best of luck at Schiervelde!”

Ngcongca made 29 appearances for Sundowns in all competitions this season and was prominent member of Pitso Mosimane’s team and his move to Belgium has caught many by surprise as there were reports that he would extend his stay at Chloorkop.

