Bafana star Tau set to join Belgian side Anderlecht – reports

Khaya Ndubane
Percy Tau

Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau look set to continue his stay in the Belgian Pro League, according to reports. 

According to Dutch website HLNTau is set to join Belgian outfit Anderlecht on loan from English Premiership side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Negotiations for a loan move are said to be in the final stages and should it be successful, Tau will join Anderlecht on a season-long loan without the option to purchase.

Tau spent last season on loan at Club Brugge where he netted four goals and made eight appearances in 30 appearances across all competitions for the  club.

Last week, there were reports linking the 26-year-old with a move back to Mamelodi Sundowns after the Bafana Bafana star  announced his departure from Brugge on Instagram. But it seems that Tau will continue his European journey in Belgium.

Tau still has two years left on his contract with Brigton, but is still unable to play for the club due to work permit laws in the UK.

