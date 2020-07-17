Lucas Radebe celebrates Leeds United’s Premier League return

United were guaranteed their Premier League status for the 2020/21 season without kicking a ball as West Brom’s loss at Huddersfield Town means Leeds cannot finish outside the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

READ MORE: Leeds promoted to Premier League.

Radebe was with Leeds the last time they were in the Premier League, some 16 years ago and made over 250 appearances for the Elland Road side between 1994 and 2005.

The 51 year-old sent out a celebratory tweet on Friday evening.

After long 16yrs finally the wait is over our dreams have come true bak in the premier league come on @LUFC Congratulations to ElLoco an the Boys absolutely proud.#MOT ????????????@andrearadri pic.twitter.com/NnTmkd0cMF — Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) July 17, 2020

The excitement had clearly been building for Radebe since Leeds beat Barnsley on Thursday evening to move within one point of the Premier League, with Friday’s result confirming their promotion.

OMG one point away from EPL status Where we belong,could even feel the excitement simmering. No doubt we are a premiership outfit. Come on @LUFC #MOT — Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) July 16, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.