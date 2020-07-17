PSL News 17.7.2020 09:56 pm

Lucas Radebe celebrates Leeds United’s Premier League return

Jonty Mark
Lucas Radebe (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe was in high spirits on Friday evening as Leeds United’s return to the English Premier League was confirmed.

United were guaranteed their Premier League status for the 2020/21 season without kicking a ball as West Brom’s loss at Huddersfield Town means Leeds cannot finish outside the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

Radebe was with Leeds the last time they were in the Premier League, some 16 years ago and made over 250 appearances for the Elland Road side between 1994 and 2005.

The 51 year-old sent out a celebratory tweet on Friday evening.

The excitement had clearly been building for Radebe since Leeds beat Barnsley on Thursday evening to move within one point of the Premier League, with Friday’s result confirming their promotion.

