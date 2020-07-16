world soccer 16.7.2020 11:28 pm

Real Madrid win 34th La Liga title

Real Madrid's players celebrate winning the Liga title after the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on July 16, 2020. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after they beat Villarreal 2-1 to clinch the title with one game to spare.

Karim Benzema scored twice including a second-half penalty at the empty Alfredo di Stefano Stadium to send Madrid seven points clear and end Barcelona’s two-year hold on the trophy.

Barca had to prevail against Osasuna at home and hope Madrid slipped up but their challenge ended with a 2-1 defeat at Camp Nou, despite a brilliant Lionel Messi free-kick.

Factfile on Real Madrid after they were crowned champions of La Liga 2019/2020 on Thursday:

Full name: Real Madrid Club de Futbol

Nicknames: Los Blancos (‘The Whites’), Los Merengues (‘The Meringues’)

Founded: 1902

Colour: White

President: Florentino Perez (2000-2006 and 2009-present)

Coach: Zinedine Zidane (January 2016-May 2018 and March 2019-present)

Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu

Capacity: 81,000

Typical team 2019/2020: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema, Hazard

Honours

Champions League/European Cup: 13 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

UEFA Cup/Europa League: 2 (1985, 1986)

European Super Cup: 3 (2002, 2014, 2016)

Intercontinental Cup: 3 (1960, 1998, 2002)

Club World Cup: 4 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

La Liga: 34 (1932, 1933, 1954, 1955, 1957, 1958, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1972, 1975, 1976, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2017, 2020)

Copa del Rey: 19 (1905, 1906, 1907, 1908, 1917, 1934, 1936, 1946, 1947, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1975, 1980, 1982, 1989, 1993, 2011, 2014)

Spanish Super Cup: 11 (1988, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2008, 2012, 2017, 2020)

Spanish League Cup: 1 (1985)

