Motlhalo ecstatic with winning goal

The Banyana Banyana player’s goal came in the 85th minute for Djurgardens to seal a win after three matches without a victory.

“I was so happy, I couldn’t even celebrate because I didn’t know how I was feeling, it was just amazing. I normally celebrate, but I don’t know what happened today, but I’m glad that we got the three points. I’m glad that we played until the last minute, we played as a team and fought as a team until the last minute so I’m really happy,” Motlhalo said in a video posted by the club on their website.

The Randfontein-born player is confident that the team will do well in their next games and says they got plenty of opportunities to score.