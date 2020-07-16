local soccer 16.7.2020 11:20 am

Motlhalo ecstatic with winning goal

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Linda Motlhalo(Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Linda Motlhalo’s late goal helped secure her club Djurgardens secure their first maximum points in the Swedish Women’s League toe against Vittsjo on Wednesday, and the midfielder says she didn’t know how react following her strike. 

The Banyana Banyana player’s goal came in the 85th minute for Djurgardens to seal a win after three matches without a victory.

“I was so happy, I couldn’t even celebrate because I didn’t know how I was feeling, it was just amazing. I normally celebrate, but I don’t know what happened today, but I’m glad that we got the three points.  I’m glad that we played until the last minute, we played as a team and fought as a team until the last minute so I’m really happy,” Motlhalo said in a video posted by the club on their website.   
The Randfontein-born player is confident that the team will do well in their next games and says they got plenty of opportunities to score.
“We had so many chances, I think this team is looking really well and in the upcoming games we will score many goals. I have confidence in this team,” she concluded. 
Another Banyana player, meanwhile, striker Thembi Kgatlana, has left Benfica FC, confirming this on her Twitter page on Wednesday.
https://twitter.com/Kgatlanathe1st/status/1283415941389443078

 

