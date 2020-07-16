Bafana star Zungu closing in on Rangers move

According to the Scotsman, the recently-relegated Amiens are willing to let Zungu leave for around €4million (approximately R76 million) after he entered into the last year of his contract in the north of France, which is a fee that Rangers are prepared to meet in order to get their man.

It is believed that the Bafana Bafana international is eager to make the switch to Scotland and play Uefa Europa League football under Steven Gerrard next season.

His agent, Alexis Ramalingam, confirmed that he was in talks with a number of clubs about a move.

“There’s a big possibility that he leaves France this summer but we can’t comment about any clubs for now in order to respect the clubs we are in talks with,” he said.

“There’s interest in Ligue 1 and in other parts of Europe but I just can’t reveal where for now.”

Zungu left Mamelodi Sundowns for Vitoria de Guimaraes in Portugal in 2016, before finding his way to Amiens in Ligue 1 the following year.

The Bafana star has played around 60 games in France following his move from Portugal in 2017.

