Manchester City’s European ban quashed on appeal

“The club welcomes the implications of today’s ruling as a validation of the club’s position and the body of evidence that it was able to present,” City said in a statement.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
“The club welcomes the implications of today’s ruling as a validation of the club’s position and the body of evidence that it was able to present,” City said in a statement.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Breaking News Struggle stalwart Tom Manthata succumbs to Covid-19
Motoring News AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence
Crime Zuma seemed unhappy with Gupta investigation, former DG tells Zondo commission
Motoring News How fast? Faulty speed camera clocks Ford Focus at 703 km/h
Government DPE shoots down pilots’ proposal to retain more staff at SAA