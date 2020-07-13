world soccer 13.7.2020 10:59 am

Manchester City’s European ban quashed on appeal

AFP
Manchester City’s European ban quashed on appeal

Manchester City's parent company have added a ninth club to their global portfolio. AFP/File/Adrian DENNIS

Manchester City will be free to play Champions League football next season after the Court of Arbitration for Sport lifted a two-season ban from European competitions imposed by UEFA on Monday.

“The club welcomes the implications of today’s ruling as a validation of the club’s position and the body of evidence that it was able to present,” City said in a statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Manchester City to learn fate of Champions League ban appeal on Monday 13.7.2020
Three things we learned from the Premier League weekend 13.7.2020
Sterling hat-trick as Man City secure top four ahead of Champions League verdict 12.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Struggle stalwart Tom Manthata succumbs to Covid-19

Motoring News AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence

Crime Zuma seemed unhappy with Gupta investigation, former DG tells Zondo commission

Motoring News How fast? Faulty speed camera clocks Ford Focus at 703 km/h

Government DPE shoots down pilots’ proposal to retain more staff at SAA


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 