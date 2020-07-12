Spurs leave it late to beat Arsenal

Mourinho had endured a barrage of criticism as Tottenham slipped out of the race to qualify for the Champions League with just one win in three games.

But thanks to Alderweireld’s winner with nine minutes left, Tottenham took the local bragging rights and got back in contention for a place in next season’s Europa League.

Tottenham are eighth, two points above ninth placed Arsenal and two behind Sheffield United as they try to avoid missing out on European action for the first time since 2009-10.

In the first north London derby at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Alexandre Lacazette put Arsenal ahead in the 16th minute with a stunning strike.

The French striker dispossessed Serge Aurier outside the Spurs area before unleashing an unstoppable effort inside the top near corner of the goal.

Arsenal’s lead lasted just three minutes as Sead Kolasinac’s sloppy pass gifted Son Heung-min the ball.

Son easily eluded David Luiz before chipping over onrushing keeper Emiliano Martinez.

It was the South Korean forward’s 17th goal of the season and his first since the coronavirus hiatus.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang forced a fine save from Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris in the second half, setting the stage for Alderweireld to win the game in the 82nd minute.

The Belgian defender rose above a cluster of Arsenal players to meet Son’s corner and plant his header past Martinez.

