Phakaaathi TV 8.7.2020 09:52 pm

Villa need a miracle against rampant United

Jonty Mark
Villa need a miracle against rampant United

Paul Pogba (left) and Marcus Rashford (right) Pic: AFP/Paul ELLIS

Manchester United have a chance to continue their late-season Uefa Champions League surge on Thursday evening as they visit an Aston Villa side struggling at the other end of the table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been in scintillating form since the 2019/20 English Premier League resumed following the COVID-19 lockdown.

After drawing with Tottenham on June 19, United have scored 13 goals in four straight league and cup wins, with Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood forming a fearsome attacking foursome, while Paul Pogba has also made a scintillating return from injury.

Villa’s resumption has been less impressive, meanwhile, picking up just two points from five league matches, and they are currently four points from safety, with five games left to play.

Dean Smith’s side badly need to get more out of talisman Jack Grealish, but are likely to be firmly on the back foot against United, who can move to within a point of fourth placed Leicester, and within two points of third-placed Chelsea, if they can win at Villa Park.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man City hit Newcastle for five, Wolves beaten by Sheffield Utd 8.7.2020
Sundowns confirm Mokwena return 8.7.2020
Arteta thinks Vardy should have been red-carded 8.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News WATCH: Alan Winde confirms he has tested positive for Covid-19

Business News 14 more SAA aircraft to be returned to lessors, leaving only 9 for use

Covid-19 MUST READ: Covid-19-positive medical doctor’s diary

Breaking News ANC KZN bigwig hospitalised after collapsing

Courts Three months in jail for breaking lockdown rules, judge orders release of waste pickers


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 