Villa need a miracle against rampant United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been in scintillating form since the 2019/20 English Premier League resumed following the COVID-19 lockdown.

After drawing with Tottenham on June 19, United have scored 13 goals in four straight league and cup wins, with Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood forming a fearsome attacking foursome, while Paul Pogba has also made a scintillating return from injury.

Villa’s resumption has been less impressive, meanwhile, picking up just two points from five league matches, and they are currently four points from safety, with five games left to play.

Dean Smith’s side badly need to get more out of talisman Jack Grealish, but are likely to be firmly on the back foot against United, who can move to within a point of fourth placed Leicester, and within two points of third-placed Chelsea, if they can win at Villa Park.

